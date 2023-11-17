The sale of Kairos to Anima Holding for 100% has been agreed upon by Julius Baer Group and its co-shareholders.

Since 2021, the Italian asset and wealth management firm Kairos has been a member of the Julius Baer Group, with Kairos management holding an approximate 35% stake.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the spring of 2024.

It has now been decided by Julius Baer and Kairos management to sell Kairos to Anima Holding SpA (Anima) through Kairos SGR for roughly €20/25m ($21m/$27m).

As part of the planned merger, all of Kairos’ management team and co-shareholders will migrate to Anima.

Kairos manages approximately €4.5bn ($4.8bn) in assets and is a Italian ‘investment house’ focused on creative, proactive investment solutions.

Julius Baer’s profit and capital ratios are not anticipated to be significantly impacted by the transaction.

In a phased acquisition that began with the sale of a 19.9% minority stake in 2013 and culminated in the acquisition of full ownership in 2018, Julius Baer purchased Kairos from its former equity partners.

Furthermore, Julius Baer sold 30% of Kairos to key Kairos executives in 2020, followed by additional involvement in 2021.

This deal complements Julius Baer’s tactical emphasis on its core business by enabling the company to prioritise and grow its business with Italian clients that are provided with services out of Switzerland and various other locations.

Company partnerships

FusionIQ, a cloud-based wealth management solutions provider with an all-in-one digital platform, published a strategic relationship with North Star Consultants, a Compliance-as-a-Service supplier to the Canadian financial services market.

The collaboration is a critical step forward in the advancement of digital transformation and compliance with regulation in the Canadian banking industry.

North Star Consultants is recognised for assisting registered firms and individuals to attain success and expanding their wealth and asset management operations. It is a reliable regulatory counsel to numerous firms.