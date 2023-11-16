FusionIQ, a cloud-based wealth management solutions provider with an all-in-one digital platform, published a strategic relationship with North Star Consultants, a Compliance-as-a-Service supplier to the Canadian financial services market.
The collaboration is a critical step forward in the advancement of digital transformation and compliance with regulation in the Canadian banking industry.
North Star Consultants is recognised for assisting registered firms and individuals to attain success and expanding their wealth and asset management operations. It is a reliable regulatory counsel to numerous firms.
The extensive network of compliance experts at North Star Consultants assists its clients in staying ahead of the many rules and legislation that are relevant to their industry, providing them with strategic guidance, registration, compliance policies, procedures, and training programmes.
FusionIQ Canada will receive referrals from North Star Consultants, which uplifts Canada’s regulatory environment with an unrelenting approach to honesty, professionalism, and client success.
Mark Healy, chief executive officer at FusionIQ, commented: “We are excited to join forces with North Star Consultants to introduce our all-in-one FusionIQ One platform to the Canadian market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower financial advisors and institutions to become digital wealth leaders. North Star’s deep understanding of the regulatory framework in Canada is key to delivering a highly effective platform.”
The comprehensive digital platform by FusionIQ, FusionIQ One offers a customised and adaptable solution for the various demands of the Canadian financial sector.
It is well-known for its modern modules, which include Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Platform).
Canadian businesses will be able to grow effortlessly compete in the worldwide market with the aid of this multilingual and multi-custodial platform.
Michael Holder, managing director, and CEO at North Star Consultants, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with FusionIQ Canada. FusionIQ’s 100% digital end-to-end workflows offer a superior digital experience that helps financial organisations across Canada integrate their business processes and workflows. Using digital platforms like FusionIQ will increase efficiency, improve supervision, and achieve consistent compliance for every transaction. Whether by itself or in combination with North Star’s Compliance Office Management Service, FusionIQ provides financial organisations with an easy-to-implement digital wealth management solution that also simplifies compliance. In short, Fusion IQ efficiently digitises both the sales cycle and compliance process – a win/win scenario.”