FusionIQ, a cloud-based wealth management solutions provider with an all-in-one digital platform, published a strategic relationship with North Star Consultants, a Compliance-as-a-Service supplier to the Canadian financial services market.

The collaboration is a critical step forward in the advancement of digital transformation and compliance with regulation in the Canadian banking industry.

North Star Consultants is recognised for assisting registered firms and individuals to attain success and expanding their wealth and asset management operations. It is a reliable regulatory counsel to numerous firms.

The extensive network of compliance experts at North Star Consultants assists its clients in staying ahead of the many rules and legislation that are relevant to their industry, providing them with strategic guidance, registration, compliance policies, procedures, and training programmes.

FusionIQ Canada will receive referrals from North Star Consultants, which uplifts Canada’s regulatory environment with an unrelenting approach to honesty, professionalism, and client success.

Mark Healy, chief executive officer at FusionIQ, commented: “We are excited to join forces with North Star Consultants to introduce our all-in-one FusionIQ One platform to the Canadian market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower financial advisors and institutions to become digital wealth leaders. North Star’s deep understanding of the regulatory framework in Canada is key to delivering a highly effective platform.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The comprehensive digital platform by FusionIQ, FusionIQ One offers a customised and adaptable solution for the various demands of the Canadian financial sector.

It is well-known for its modern modules, which include Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Platform).

Canadian businesses will be able to grow effortlessly compete in the worldwide market with the aid of this multilingual and multi-custodial platform.

Michael Holder, managing director, and CEO at North Star Consultants, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with FusionIQ Canada. FusionIQ’s 100% digital end-to-end workflows offer a superior digital experience that helps financial organisations across Canada integrate their business processes and workflows. Using digital platforms like FusionIQ will increase efficiency, improve supervision, and achieve consistent compliance for every transaction. Whether by itself or in combination with North Star’s Compliance Office Management Service, FusionIQ provides financial organisations with an easy-to-implement digital wealth management solution that also simplifies compliance. In short, Fusion IQ efficiently digitises both the sales cycle and compliance process – a win/win scenario.”