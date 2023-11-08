Teaming up with FusionIQ, Valley Bank is a progressive financial institution that is committed to giving people and businesses the tools they need to flourish.
It was founded in 1927 and is currently implementing a deliberate digital transformation. The logical progression of these endeavours is the introduction of the FusionIQ One Digital Advice module.
The Digital Advice platform provides clients with a 100% digital wealth management experience on the web and mobile devices.
It is a white-label solution that helps Valley to further build its brand.
Additionally, it can easily work with Valley’s customer service staff, enabling the bank to provide service to its large and wealthy clientele.
Mark Healy, chief executive officer at FusionIQ commented: “We are excited to partner with Valley on their digital banking journey. Our collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to empower Valley’s customers with new opportunities for investment, enabling Valley customers to achieve their most important financial goals. FusionIQ’s Digital Advice platform aligns perfectly with Valley’s efforts to provide exceptional wealth management services while benefiting from a trusted and proven platform.”
The objective of Valley’s collaboration with FusionIQ and the One Digital Advice platform is to augment the organisation’s digital wealth encounter.
FusionIQ’s innovative analytics technology will enhance Valley’s capacity to recognise clients who have a tendency towards wealth management and provide customised solutions to assist clients in reaching their financial objectives.
Valley Bank gains an edge in strategy from the cooperation with FusionIQ along with a few significant advantages.
The smooth integration of FusionIQ’s Digital Advice platform with Valley’s current systems and infrastructure reduces downtime and the need for costly changes.
FusionIQ One is a cloud-native platform that can be scaled to meet increasing customer volumes while guaranteeing effective resource use.
By using cloud technology, expensive on-premises infrastructure may be avoided while still getting scalability, adaptability, and greater protection through FusionIQ’s SOC 2 Compliance.
Joel Vanovitch, chief operating officer of Valley Financial Management at Valley Bank added: “As one of the leading banks in the country, Valley prioritises premier customer service while striving to provide innovative financial solutions. We’re excited to partner with FusionIQ to enhance our wealth management experience and offer our customers more investment options through their cloud-native solution. This partnership is a meaningful step towards driving new customer growth while delivering greater convenience and innovative products that our customers have come to expect from Valley.”