Mark Fleming has been assigned as head of private client services at JTC in Jersey.
In his new promoted role, Fleming will be in charge of the operations of the Jersey group within JTC’s private client services (PCS) division.
In keeping with JTC’s global growth strategy, he will collaborate with peers throughout the firm’s international network to further expand and improve JTC’s offering for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients and families.
Fleming succeeds Paul Weir, who has transitioned to a new managerial position within JTC’s group risk and compliance team.
Prior to joining JTC in 2020, Fleming served as Jersey’s deputy head of private client services.
He started his professional career as a chartered accountant with one of the “big four” and has worked for a bank-owned trust company for more than ten years.
Moreover, Fleming is significantly involved in fiduciary structures involving family offices that hold both public and private investments, luxury assets, and commercial property through a variety of trusts and businesses.
At JTC, he focuses primarily on customers headquartered in the UK and Europe.
In addition to being a member of the society of trust and estate practitioners, he is a fellow of the institute of chartered accountants in England and Wales.
Iain Johns, group head of PCS, JTC, commented: “Mark has extensive experience within the global private client space, and I have no doubt that he will lead our Jersey team to build on its excellent performance and maintain its market-leading position. I would like to thank Paul for his contribution over recent years, which includes developing a strong platform with a team that is focused on delivering the best possible service to our clients.”
Most recently, JTC named Richard Hughes as group head of the commercial office.
In his capacity at JTC, Hughes will oversee a group of employees committed to improving the group’s client service delivery, creating new offerings, fostering strategic alliances, and integrating acquisitions commercially.