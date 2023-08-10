Two of the JPMorgan major technology and operations centres worldwide are located in these contemporary workplaces in India, which will foster long-term service quality, productivity, and innovation.

The 1.16 million square foot Mumbai campus is housed in a building on the 23-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP), one of Mumbai’s biggest financial and technological hubs, which is located in Goregaon along the Western Express Highway.

In addition, the new Bengaluru centre, measuring 1.12 million square feet, is situated inside Embassy Tech Village (ETV), a well-known corporate park across 103 acres on Outer Ring Road.​

Daniel Wilkening, chief administrative officer, and head of services for commercial banking and executive for India and Philippines corporate centres, JPMorgan Chase said: “Over the last two decades, our Corporate Centres in India have evolved to provide technology solutions, business, and functional support to serve all of our clients globally. Mumbai and Bengaluru are an integral part of our sustained success, and these new facilities demonstrate our continued commitment to India and our people.”

Deepak Mangla, CEO, corporate centres, India & Philippines, JPMorgan Chase added: “Mumbai and Bengaluru are truly global cities with an incredible talent pool. Our new offices symbolise our vision for the future and are designed to enable a world-class experience for our people, with best-in-class amenities to transform the way we work, connect, collaborate, and innovate. Every aspect in these modern offices has been deeply thought through to support our customers, clients, and people through an ever-changing world. The campuses enable our people with state-of-the-art technology, flexible, efficient, and inclusive workspaces that are powered by sustainability and holistic wellbeing.”

India-based JPMorgan Chase

Since 1922, JPMorgan Chase and its forerunners have had a presence in India. JPMorgan Chase is a major global provider of financial services.

Currently, the company employs more than 50,000 people in India who assist the company’s various divisions with crucial technological and business activities.

Through its regional investment banking, global markets, wholesale payments, and custody services divisions, it provides services to customers in India.

With the addition of its new corporate centre facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the company is enhancing its footprint in India.

The firm’s philanthropic contributions have supported nearly 200,000 young individuals in India in developing new skills and gaining access to promising career paths.

Furthermore, assisting nearly 426 micro- and small-business owners and entrepreneurs in recovering and growing their businesses and catalysing modern fintech solutions.

Along with the efforts of employee volunteer programmes, the company’s commitments in India assist build a more equitable and viable economy.