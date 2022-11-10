JPMorgan Asset Management forays into Australian ETF market

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF and JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Equity Active ETF will trade on ASX. Credit: Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash.

JPMorgan Asset Management has reportedly listed two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (Managed Fund) (JEPI) and JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Equity Active ETF (Managed Fund) (JREG) will cater to the local investors.

JEPI tracks feeds directly into the US Master Fund that was introduced in May 2020.

Said to be the fastest active ETF to reach $13bn, JEPI has reported $3.5bn in net new assets in third quarter of this year.

InvestorDaily quoted the firm’s Australia and New Zealand Wholesale head Mark Carlile as saying: “JEPI seeks to deliver monthly distributable income with lower volatility than the US stock market — we believe that it will really appeal to Australian investors as the search for income continues in this inflationary environment.”

JREG, an active global equity solution, leverages JPMorgan Asset Management’s global equity platform and tracks MSCI World.

“JREG seeks to incorporate the best of both active and passive, and plays a versatile role in portfolios, including as a cost-effective core exposure to certain equity markets or as an asset allocation tool,” Carlile added.

JPMorgan Asset Management uses “active stock selection from over 90 research analysts who cover 2,500-plus stocks”, said the report citing the firm’s statement.

Apart from the two ETFs, the firm reportedly plans to roll out more products in the Australian market.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase reportedly planned to recruit around 1,300 advisers over the next three years to increase assets in its wealth management unit to $1trn.