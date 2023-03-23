The deal helps J.P. Morgan to strengthen its private markets offerings. Credit: Rock Staar on Unsplash.

JP Morgan has signed a definitive deal to purchase Aumni, an investment analytics provider for the venture capital market, for an undisclosed sum.

Aumni, which was established in 2018, has developed a proprietary data analytics platform that is capable of creating, tracking and examining legal and economic terms that support growth-stage private market deals.

The platform can also provide its users with crucial portfolio investment terms.

Currently, Aumni is said to serve more than 300 clients, including venture managers, multinational asset managers and others.

The firm has so far assessed over $600bn in invested capital across more than 17,000 private firms.

The new deal helps J.P. Morgan to strengthen its private markets offerings that cater to various firms along with their employees and investors.

It also allows the firm to complement its newly launched Capital Connect and the purchase of Global Shares.

Following the closure of the deal, Aumni will continue to operate from its base in Salt Lake City, Utah, US.

The acquisition comes shortly after JP Morgan Asset Management announced the launch of its new active exchange-traded fund (ETF) in China.

JP Morgan head of digital investment banking and head of digital private markets Michael Elanjian said: “We’re thrilled to see this collaboration come to fruition as J.P. Morgan first invested in Aumni in 2021 and quickly realised shared synergies of providing more transparency to the private markets.

“Aumni’s market-leading data structuring and portfolio monitoring solutions, combined with the capital raising and cap table management services of Capital Connect and Global Shares, further enhances the ecosystem of digital solutions that J.P. Morgan is building for companies and investors in both growth and later-stage private markets.”