Li Tan and Rebecca Jiang will be the portfolio managers of the fund. Credit: Yan Ke on Unsplash.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has introduced a new active exchange-traded fund (ETF) to tap the Chinese equities market.

Dubbed JPMorgan Active China ETF (JCHI), the new vehicle takes a bottom-up approach in stock selection, factoring in macro and policy requirements.

Managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific), the fund taps the Greater China research team that is part of the firm’s Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team.

Li Tan and Rebecca Jiang will be the portfolio managers of the fund, which has an expense ratio of 0.65%.

JCHI aims to recognise valued industry leaders and firms, which are considered to have earned sustainably and have controlled capital management.

The latest proposition complements the company’s JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) and JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) offerings.

As of 13 March 2023, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s US ETF portfolio managed more than $100bn in assets.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ETF solutions global head of Bryon Lake said: “The launch of JPMorgan Active China ETF is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative and differentiated investment solutions to clients.

“There are a lot of opportunities in China that investors want to invest in with intentionality, and we are excited to offer them a strategic option to capitalise on.”

The latest launch follows the appointment of Michael Conrath as the new chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.