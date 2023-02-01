Conrath will be responsible for developing J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s retirement research plan. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has recruited Michael Conrath as its new chief retirement strategist, effective immediately.

Conrath will be responsible for defining the company’s retirement research plan.

He will also head J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s Retirement Insights team that provides the company with research inputs. The team uses JPMorgan Chase’s spending and saving data to offer improved retirement plans across the US.

Conrath has been working at J.P. Morgan Asset Management for over 11 years, latterly as the head of Education Savings.

Before joining the company, he worked at AllianceBernstein as a wealth planning director for over ten years. During his stint at the firm, Conrath created college savings, wealth transfer as well as retirement planning activities.

Earlier, he worked in similar positions at Morgan Stanley and New York Life.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management portfolio manager and head of target date strategies Dan Oldroyd said: “As one of the industry’s foremost retirement providers, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to differentiate itself through data-fuelled research, insights and thought leadership.

“Michael’s extensive track record of helping people save for college and retirement make him the perfect fit to lead our Retirement Insights programme, designed to provide plan sponsors, financial professionals and individuals with the insights and tools they need to make informed retirement decisions.”

Last year, J.P. Morgan Asset Management hired Steve Rubino from Edelman Financial Engines to serve as the head of its retirement business.