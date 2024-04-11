Investor services group IQ-EQ has announced the appointment of Tamas Mark as its global head of real assets.
With over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Mark has extensive knowledge of managing complex real estate structures holding assets across a number of property sectors.
Furthermore, Mark joined IQ-EQ as head of real estate at the Luxembourg arm in 2020.
Prior to that, he held a number of strategic senior leadership roles with an investor services group.
Justin Partington, global head of fund and asset managers, said: “Tamas is a highly experienced real assets professional who has consistently delivered quality services since he joined IQ-EQ four years ago. This is a new role within the Group, which will ensure that IQ-EQ offers our clients and prospects a consultative, innovative service offering with products that keep on top of market trends. Congratulations Tamas on this truly well-deserved promotion!”
In March 2024, Romain Mifsud was appointed chief commercial officer (CCO) by IQ-EQ for operations in France and Switzerland.
Mifsud has 14 years of expertise in the private market sector and focuses in securitisation, real estate, private financing, and private equity.
He developed a commercial plan for French asset managers and private markets while serving as head of sales and relationship managers at Société Générale Securities Services, Paris, before joining IQ-EQ.
Moreover, he has held prominent positions at Investimo and Victoires Haussmann, where he was head of real estate financing.