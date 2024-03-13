Romain Mifsud, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for activities in France and Switzerland, IQ-EQ.

Mifsud has 14 years of expertise in the private market sector and focuses in securitisation, real estate, private financing, and private equity.

He developed a commercial plan for French asset managers and private markets while serving as head of sales and relationship managers at Société Générale Securities Services, Paris, before joining IQ-EQ.

Moreover, he has held prominent positions at Investimo and Victoires Haussmann, where he was head of real estate financing.

With this recently established position, Mifsud will supervise business operations in France and Switzerland and collaborate closely with CCOs in other regions to fulfil the group’s objectives for global growth.

In order to align prospects for the Continental Europe region, he will team up with Bram Eijsbouts, chief commercial officer for Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Regarding his hiring, Mifsud stated: “It’s clear to me that IQ-EQ’s business in Continental Europe is going from strength to strength, and I can’t wait to get started in my new role. Our priorities for the year ahead will be building on our existing commercial infrastructure, realising the potential of new opportunities, and working with the wider team to nurture client relationships.”

Diana Senanayake, regional CEO of Continental Europe, added: “The last year was transformative for our business in Continental Europe, and as such, we’ve expanded our team to pursue significant new commercial opportunities. Romain’s experience and specialist knowledge will be an asset to our growing Commercial team, and I look forward to seeing what we can build together.”

Most recently, last month, IQ-EQ also welcomed Joanne McEnteggart as the new global head of debt, capital markets, and corporate.

Since joining the group in 2015 as a business development director, McEnteggart has emerged as an influential member in one of IQ-EQ’s three primary service segments: debt, capital markets, and corporate (DCMC).