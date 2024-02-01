Joanne McEnteggart has been named as the new global head of debt, capital markets, and corporate by IQ-EQ.
Since joining the Group in 2015 as a business development director, McEnteggart has emerged as an influential member in one of IQ-EQ’s three primary service segments: debt, capital markets, and corporate (DCMC).
She made her impact quickly and over the past five years has held several high-level leadership roles, such as head of corporate for the UK and Ireland, managing director for Ireland, and most recently global head of corporate and loan servicing, which is a vital unit within DCMC.
Notably, she spearheaded the establishment of IQ-EQ‘s Irish funds division in 2021.
Having worked for Ireland’s primary insurance company, established stockbroker, and “Big 4” accounting firm, among others, McEnteggart, who is based in Dublin, has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry.
Throughout this time, she has developed a broad spectrum of knowledge in corporate administration and debt/loan servicing.
Furthermore, she worked in the asset services division of a recognised global business process outsourcing and professional services organisation, which is now a part of BCM Global, as an executive director and in a number of senior-level positions before to joining IQ-EQ.
McEnteggart has extensive background serving on the boards of several client companies and operating as an executive and non-executive director of companies.
Along with being an active member of the Irish Debt Securities Association and the Institute of Directors (IoD) Ireland, she is also a fellow of the association of chartered certified accountants (ACCA).
Since 2019, she has held the position of vice-chair of the Ireland Canada Business Association.
IQ-EQ’s DCMC section will be led by McEnteggart in her new position, where she will steer the company’s overall growth strategy and look to expand into new markets for corporate services, capital markets, and debt.
In response to McEnteggart appointment Emma Crabtree, group chief commercial officer of IQ-EQ, commented: “Our debt, capital markets and corporate segment has seen positive growth and development over the past year and remains a hugely important growth area for IQ-EQ in 2024 and beyond. I’m confident that with Joanne at its helm it’ll continue from strength to strength. Her tenure with the business, strong leadership skills, outstanding commercial acumen and exceptional sector expertise make her the natural choice for this important leadership position, and I look forward to seeing how she drives the segment forward. Congratulations Joanne on this hugely well-deserved promotion.”