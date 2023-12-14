The investor services organisation IQ-EQ and the international fintech platform iCapital have teamed up to launch a new range of funds with French domiciles.
iCapital is responsible for providing the wealth management industry with an array of alternative investments. As a result of this, French unit-linked life insurance policies, wealth managers, and banks will provide individual investors in France with increased access to international investment possibilities.
The Paris-based team of IQ-EQ was chosen by iCapital to capitalise on this opportunity by offering a comprehensive range of fund administration services and serving as a third-party alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) for iCapital funds that will be introduced via the cooperation and made accessible on iCapital Marketplace.
These new funds with a French domicile will make use of iCapital‘s modern technology, which offers seamless offerings at scale, including capital calls, client reporting, investor onboarding, and the management of intricate subscription models.
France’s wealth managers and banks will be able to tap into a variety of alternative investment funds offered on iCapital Marketplace in vehicles with French domiciles through iCapital’s fully automated technology platform.
IQ-EQ’s vast experience in managing international funds and its proven ability to assist global fund managers in connecting with French investors through its hosted AIFM platform in France are additional advantages for the investment platform.
“We believe that our new French domiciled funds solutions will be a game changer for asset managers looking to distribute alternative investment funds via the wealth management and insurance channels in France. It will also significantly increase the range of high-quality alternative investment opportunities available to banks, wealth managers, and their private clients in France,” said Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital.
Bertrand D’Anselme, CEO of IQ-EQ France, added: “We’re delighted to partner with iCapital in this ambitious new project and look forward to working very closely with the iCapital team in bringing these new funds to the French market. As one of Europe’s largest and most dynamic alternative investment markets, France is a priority growth jurisdiction for IQ-EQ. We are thrilled to align ourselves with another world-class player as we continue offering one of the most complete range of services to both asset managers and distributors in France.”