Sridhar Nagarajan has been named managing director, Singapore, and Regional CEO, Asia, Middle East, and Africa by investor services business IQ-EQ.
Nagarajan will join the IQ-EQ Group Management Team (GMT) as part of the role.
With over three decades of direct industry expertise, Nagarajan is well-suited to assume this crucial role from a strategic standpoint.
Serving as regional managing director for IQ-EQ‘s Africa, India, and Middle East (AIME) area, Nagarajan has been a key member of the organisation’s senior leadership team since 2019.
Moreover, Nagarajan had an effective career with an international bank before joining IQ-EQ.
In 2015, he oversaw the crucial union and revival of two state-owned banks, which gave rise to a brand-new financial institution.
His approach to people-centered management, analytical thinking, and professional knowledge have been recognised throughout his career, which has involved cultivating diverse and efficient teams while advocating for equality and inclusion.
In response to being appointed, Nagarajan stated: “It’s an honour to take on this new role and I’m excited to be given this opportunity to drive our Asia business. I have been fortunate to be a part of IQ-EQ’s journey for many years, and I am incredibly passionate about our mission and values. The future holds immense opportunities for Asia, and I am eager to work collaboratively with our stakeholders and team to build on the great work achieved over the last few years and to help shape the next exciting chapter here in Asia. Together, we’ll drive innovation, growth, and continued mutual success.”
Group chief executive officer Mark Pesco added: “I’m delighted to have the depth of people expertise within the Group to be able to promote from within for this strategically important role. Sridhar’s proven track record and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow our position in the region. Sridhar and I have worked together for many years now and I’m confident that under his stewardship our business in Asia and in AIME will enjoy continued success.”