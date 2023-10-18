Due to growing business and opportunity in Ireland, Griffith becomes the first IQ-EQ chief commercial officer for the country.
Prior to joining IQ-EQ in 2021, Griffith was a commercial director with Intertrust Group and managed a portfolio of asset finance, capital markets and private equity clients.
In addition, with over 16 years experience in the sector, he has also worked as a client services manager with BNY Mellon, a fund trader with Citco Bank and as an equity execution trader with NCB Stockbrokers.
Griffith will join the regional leadership team and work closely with the wider team in working growth plans. He will also manage the regional sales team and head understanding of industry trends to keep IQ-EQ as a leading provider in Ireland.
Tom Berrigan, managing director of IQ-EQ Ireland, said: “Paul’s promotion to CCO is well deserved and key for our ambitious growth plans in Ireland. He has the business acumen and industry experience to excel in his new role and I’m looking forward to working with him on current and future commercial plans.”
Griffith added: “Ireland is a very important market for our Group and I’m excited to work as part of both IQ-EQ Ireland’s leadership team and the Group Commercial team to encourage growth and development in the region. Together, we can exceed client expectations and cement IQ-EQ as a market leader in Ireland.”
IQ-EQ has appointed Brian McArthur-Muscroft to the position of group chief financial officer in this same month.
As group chief financial officer, Muscroft will be part of the IQ-EQ management team and group supervisory board and will participate in strategic decision-making.
He will be in charge of IQ-EQ’s financial position.
Muscroft served as the chief financial officer of financial intelligence pioneer Qontigo before joining IQ-EQ.
Additionally, he was formerly the group chief financial officer for FTSE 100 global infrastructure software business Micro Focus International plc.