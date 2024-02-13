Alicia Forry, head of ESG, Alternative Investments at Investec Alternative Investment Management.

Alicia Forry has been appointed head of ESG, alternative investments by Investec arm Investec Alternative Investment Management (IAIM), a European mid-market private credit manager.

The alternative investing platform IAIM is centered on credit techniques for the private market.

To provide investors with private market investment options, it makes use of Investec‘s direct lending team’s origination and proprietary deal flow skills.

Investec’s direct lending approach is concentrated on the lower-mid market in Europe and oversees over £3bn ($3.7bn) in assets.

Through co-investment possibilities, funds, and mandates offered by IAIM, investors can gain access to this.

Investec Private Debt Fund I (PDF I), managed by IAIM, raised €165m ($177m) in 2020 and grew to €250m (a 50% increase) in 2022.

After working as the head of UK equities ESG products and heading cross-sector ESG research on UK listed firms for nearly seven years, Forry has a wealth of knowledge from her time with Investec’s equities research team.

In order to assist in coordinating efforts inside the company to support clients in their transition to a net-zero economy, she also serves as a member of Investec’s sustainable business forum.

Moreover, she contributed to more than 1,500 corporations and investors in both jobs by utilising her ESG knowledge.

Forry’s new position will involve her adding to the deeper integration of Investec’s private market credit strategies with a responsible investing framework and set of procedures.

The appointment marks the next phase in the development of Investec’s platform for alternative investments and highlights the company’s dedication to building lasting value and aiming for longevity for all stakeholders.

Callum Bell, director at IAIM and head of direct lending, said: “Alicia’s expertise will be invaluable to our team – helping us to embed ESG considerations into every stage of our investment process. At a time when the sustainability credentials of a business are increasingly under scrutiny, we believe that top ESG performers have an increased edge in delivering long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Forry added: “It is a pleasure to join the IAIM team and continue working within the mid-market to enhance its ESG credentials – building on Investec’s expertise in this area. Our research recently found that 7 in 10 mid-market firms in the UK are currently planning, implementing, or have already implemented an ESG strategy – with the majority believing it makes their business more attractive to potential acquirers and investors. I look forward to working with corporates committed to developing their ESG credentials and unlocking the various layers of unrealised value they can provide investors.”