Investec Bank has announced the addition of four significant new members to its corporate brokerage division.
Ben Lawrence has 24 years of expertise in financial advising and corporate broking. He worked as a managing director for Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank’s UK Investment Banking businesses prior to joining Investec. Lawrence has worked extensively for Shire and BTG, among other companies, and has provided advice on a broad range of capital raising and strategic deals in the healthcare industry. He will concentrate on the healthcare industry starting at Investec as managing director.
With two decades of experience in investment banking and fintech management, Kamalini Hull, former head of growth Capital at Stifel, offers a wealth of knowledge to the team. She has advised financial services and fintech companies on M&A, IPO, and ECM transactions. Hull will serve as the executive director for the financial sector.
Having recently held a position in the Natural Resources investment banking division at Canaccord Genuity, Gordon Hamilton is a chartered accountant joining the company and will take on the role as an associate for the energy team.
After working for Investec for more than three years, Sara Wallace has joined the PLC Advisory team as an analyst. She has previously created macro-market research and given hedge funds advice on public M&A risk arbitrage opportunities.
These hires represent a critical milestone in the ongoing growth of Investec’s corporate broking business, which is well-known for building enduring client connections and providing careful service.
Carlton Nelson, head of corporate broking & PLC Advisory at Investec, commented: “These key appointments bring valuable experience and expertise to the team, enhancing our ability to serve clients and strengthening our position in the mid-market.
“Over the last three years, we have raised more than £9bn ($11bn) of equity for clients and have advised on significant deals, including that of Dechra, one of the biggest take-privates last year. It’s an exciting time, and we are delighted to welcome these new additions to our corporate broking team.”