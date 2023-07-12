Credit: aorpixza/Shutterstock

Bellini will lead finance, legal, HR, and business operations for InvestCloud in her new president role.

She has served on InvestCloud’s board of directors as chair of the Audit Committee since May 2022 and brings experience in the technology and financial services industries.

In addition, Bellini served as a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs for close to ten years before joining cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct as CFO in 2021.

“Few people know the software sector as well as Heather and I am delighted she will help lead InvestCloud into its next chapter,” said Richard Lumb, chief executive of InvestCloud. “I have witnessed Heather’s talent as a leader first-hand during her time on the InvestCloud Board of Directors and I am very much looking forward to working alongside her in her new role.”

“InvestCloud is at the center of the transformation taking place across the wealth management industry and I’m excited to join Richard and the team at this stage of the company’s growth,” said Bellini.

“I have come to know the company over the past year as a member of the Board, and given the potential of the InvestCloud platform, I look forward to building on everything the team has accomplished.”

InvestCloud is backed by Motive Partners and Clearlake Capital Group.

“I am delighted to welcome Heather to InvestCloud,” said Rob Heyvaert, founder and managing partner at Motive Partners. “Heather has ushered many companies through their financial journeys, and the evolution of her role to President and CFO of InvestCloud will allow her to bring those experiences to bear.”

Earlier in 2023, BUNKER, a fintech company from the US, chose InvestCloud to assist in launching a new digital investment platform that focuses on mobile usage.

The BUNKER platform was designed expressly to help wealthy Latin Americans gain access to investment markets in the United States by simplifying the process of opening and managing investment accounts abroad and attaining their financial objectives.