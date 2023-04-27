BUNKER, a fintech company from the US, has chosen InvestCloud to assist in launching a new digital investment platform that focuses on mobile usage. BUNKER attempts to improve Latin Americans’ access to US markets.

InvestCloud is a financial industry digital transformation leader, managing over $6trn in assets.

The BUNKER platform was designed expressly to help wealthy Latin Americans gain access to investment markets in the United States by simplifying the process of opening and managing investment accounts abroad and attaining their financial objectives.

Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., through its subsidiary Apex Clearing Corporation, is a crucial aspect of the new platform’s debut because it provides custody and broker-dealer support.

Apex is a leading player in the US fintech market, providing a wide range of solutions across its businesses, including custody, and clearing, advising, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS.

BUNKER is a digital platform created by Smartadvisor LLC, an SEC-regulated investment advisor, to deliver a dependable and convenient investment experience to affluent and high-net-worth individuals in Latin America.

It enables clients to invest in the regulated US investment markets, which have a long tradition of defending the interests of investors.

The platform provides multilingual communication, financial education, and wellness tools, as well as AI-powered digital guidance, to assist investors in achieving better results at lower costs. It will be launched in Latin America at the same time.

BUNKER is relying on InvestCloud’s cloud-based platform to improve customer communication and advice offerings. From automated onboarding to full client lifecycle management, the platform enables efficient data management and personalised client experiences.

This collaboration exemplifies the global potential of digital guidance, with a focus on mobile accessibility.

Francisco Sosa del Valle, co-founder, and CEO of BUNKER said: “We’re very excited to be launching this solution for so many Latin Americans that are looking for an easy and friendly way to invest in safe, well-regulated markets to achieve their long-term financial goals. And we are proud of our key partners: InvestCloud, as a provider that offers trustworthy, unique, and engaging investing experiences; and Apex, as a leading provider of custody and clearing services.”

Will Bailey, chief strategy officer of InvestCloud, added: “We’re excited to partner with a visionary organization that recognizes the power of digital to drive expansion. Partnering with BUNKER showcases InvestCloud’s ability to deliver global digital solutions for the financial industry.”

“Apex is proud to provide broker-dealer and custodial support for InvestCloud and BUNKER’s innovative digital offering, underpinning our mission of enabling frictionless investing for investors across the globe,” stated William Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions.