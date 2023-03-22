Indosuez has added three new senior executives as it continues to grow its workforce throughout Europe.

The organisation provides a personalised approach that allows our customers to protect and grow their money based on their goals, shaped by more than 145 years of experience assisting families and entrepreneurs all over the world.

Renowned for its global reach and human scale, Indosuez employs nearly 3,000 people in ten locations worldwide, including Europe (Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain, and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, New Caledonia, and Singapore), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

Indosuez appoints Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger as Global Head of Asset Management

She oversees global investment strategy, discretionary mandates, dedicated and open-ended funds, external fund selection, and the Private Markets investment offering.

In 1996, she joined Indosuez Carr Future, and in 1998, she joined the Crédit Agricole group, first at Crédit Lyonnais Asset Management and then at Crédit Agricole Asset Management.

From 2008 until 2016, she held different jobs at Amundi before becoming Head of Employee Savings and Retirement Management and Head of Impact Investing.

Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger is headquartered in Paris and reports to the Indosuez group’s Development Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

After Olivier Carcy was appointed CEO of Indosuez Europe, Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger took charge.

Indosuez appoints Alexandre Drabowicz as Chief Investment Officer of Indosuez’s Asset Management company

He is in charge of developing the investment strategy and managing the equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and funds selection teams.

Drabowicz began his career with Société Générale in 1993, where he held several positions in Australia and Japan.

He worked in portfolio management at the hedge fund Systeia Capital Management from 2001 to 2008. In 2014, he was promoted to Head of Investment Specialists on Equities at Amundi. He was named Deputy Head of Equities in 2018.

Drabowicz, who is based in Paris, reports to Delphine Di Pizio-Tiger and takes over for Vincent Manuel.

Indosuez appoints Vincent Manuel as Europe’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Development

He will be in charge of Indosuez Europe’s commercial strategy as well as the front office teams and operations linked to products and services.

Prior to working in M&A at Bank of America and Citigroup, Manuel began his banking career in 2002 at BNP Paribas in the division’s strategy department for wealth and asset management.

2008 saw the start of Manuel’s career with the Crédit Agricole group, where he covered M&A for private banking, asset management, and private equity.

He was appointed Head of Marketing and Strategy at Indosuez in 2011 and joined the management committee. Afterwards, from 2014 to 2019, Manuel was the CEO and Head of Asset Management for Indosuez Gestion.

Manuel is a member of the executive committee of Indosuez Europe, located in Luxembourg and reporting to Olivier Carcy.