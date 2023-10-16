Chrystele Dagras

As well as being head of risk management and permanent control, Dagras will join the Indosuez general management committee.

She began her career in 1993 at Credit du Nord as a corporate relationship manager.

Furthermore, she held various positions in the group until 2007 in the corporate credit, financial engineering, and corporate centre functions.

In 2008, Dagras joined Credit Agricole CIB as a senior credit analyst – real estate in 2011, then head of risk – financial engineering in 2013.

She held this position until 2016, when she was appointed head of the Europe hub within the general inspection department. Since September 2019, she has been head of risk – corporate and specialised lending – real estate, transport, leverage and telecoms for EMEA.

This is not the only big personnel change at Indosuez as Emile Salawi has been named head of the Middle East by Indosuez Wealth Management.

The firm will also purchase the majority of shares of Degroof Petercam, a wealth management pioneer in Belgium with an international clientele and presence.

Acontract to collaborate with CLdN, one of its key shareholders, and to purchase the majority of Bank Degroof Petercam has been announced by Indosuez Wealth Management, a division of the Crédit Agricole group.

In keeping with the Crédit Agricole group’s partnership culture, the planned acquisition is being conducted out in alliance with the CLdN group, Degroof Petercam’s largest shareholder, which will retain a stake of 20%.

This decision reflects the intention to maintain the company’s roots and presence in Belgium.

Due to the integrated knowledge, access to the global network, and financing capabilities of the Crédit Agricole group, this project will offer clients enhanced services.

Employees of Degroof Petercam would also have the chance to join a global organisation with more than 46 locations and a variety of specialties.