Emile Salawi, head of the Middle East.

With a career in investment banking at UBS, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and Deutsche Bank in addition to working in private banking at BNP Paribas, Salawi offers the Middle East Indosuez clients over twenty years of extensive international banking experience.

He will take charge of the company’s efforts in the entire Middle East area, leveraging not just the knowledge of the Indosuez Wealth Management teams in Geneva, Zurich, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi but additionally the distinctive skills of the teams from Crédit Agricole CIB and Amundi there.

Furthermore, Salawi has a wealth management track record for fostering business expansion and providing high-net-worth clients with quality relationship management.

Isabelle Jacob-Nebout, head of wealth management for Indosuez in Switzerland, Middle East, and Asia, commented: “We are delighted to announce Emile Salawi as the new Head of Middle East, further bolstering our commitment to this key market. As highlighted in the recent Wealth Report by Knight Frank, the UAE recorded the world’s fastest growth rate of ultra-rich individuals standing out with an impressive 16.9% growth in their population of UHNWIs for the region. Emile’s extensive experience and multifaceted skill set make him the ideal leader to capitalize on these opportunities, strengthen our presence in the region, and deliver exceptional client experiences.”

Indosuez Wealth Management, with originates back to 1949 in the Arabian Gulf states, presently boasts a dual presence in the UAE, consisting of: a DIFC Branch working under the regulatory purview of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi governed by the Central Bank.

The DIFC Branch will open in October 2022, and Vanik Baghramian has been hired as senior executive officer of the bank’s branch.

Baghramian worked for UBS for 15 years in an array of wealth management roles, including member of the MEA management committee and head of Arabian Gulf Business in Geneva.

Given the group’s continual growth, the company is in an advantageous spot to efficiently meet the various financial needs of its clientele and add to the region’s thriving financial scene.