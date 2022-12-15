Indosuez Wealth Management makes three new appointments. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Indosuez Wealth Management has named Marc-Andre Poirier as its new chief executive officer (CEO) of its business in Switzerland.

Poirier has also been appointed as the senior country officer for Crédit Agricole group in Switzerland.

Both the appointments came into effect on 1 December this year.ill

In his new role, Poirier oversees the company’s wealth management activities in Switzerland, Asia, and the Middle East.

Based in Geneva, Poirier also looks after the commercial banking and transactional commodity finance operations in Switzerland.

Poirier will report to Indosuez Wealth Management’s CEO Jacques Prost and has become a member of the management committee of the firm.

In addition, Indosuez Wealth Management has appointed Olivier Carcy as the CEO of its European business.

Carcy has also been named as senior country officer for Crédit Agricole group in Luxembourg.

Post appointments, which took effect on 1 December 2022, Carcy supervises the company’s wealth management business in Europe, excluding France, along with Belgium, Spain and Italy.

He is working from Luxembourg and reports to Prost.

Carcy, who succeeds Olivier Chatain, has joined the firm’s management committee.

Besides, Olivier Chatain has been appointed as the head of Indosuez Wealth Management’s strategy, legal, and transformation unit.

He is responsible for developing the firm’s strategy in addition to legal and general secretary business activities.

Chatain is based in Paris and reports to Prost, he will continue to become a member of the management committee.

The latest appointments come shortly after Indosuez Wealth Management launched a new digital platform to provide its clients with improved access to the firm’s investment portfolio.