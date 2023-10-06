ImagineX offers specialised technological solutions to a wide range of middle market and enterprise clients.
The company was founded in 2016 and has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
“We are thrilled to have ASH IP as a partner,” said Shaun Bank, CEO of ImagineX.
“We have been planning the company’s future with ASH IP since early this year. The trust we have built in their playbook, which includes nurturing a highly engaged workforce, sustaining exceptional client satisfaction, and leveraging a vast global network, will lift our firm to the next level.” Bank continued, “Their strategic and operational experience in the digital services and technology sectors is unique in private equity.”
In its recently closed $150m fund focused solely to the digital services industry, ASH IP’s first platform investment is ImagineX.
Heyman adds: “There is a massive gap between client needs for custom digital solutions and highly qualified engineers to fill those needs. Our strategy is focused on investing in firms we believe can fill this gap and ImagineX is a prime example.”
