The Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator is an online tool that enables clients to build, list, and administer their ETFs swiftly and effectively.
It aims to generate long-term earnings by investing in businesses that the Brandes investment committee believes are undervalued in comparison to their potential for growth.
Furthermore, the company, which was launched in November 2022 in response to customer demand, offers services for fund launch, ETF ecosystem integration, portfolio execution, and capital markets solutions.
The three actively run ETFs
- Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (CBOE: BSMC)
- Brandes U.S. Value ETF (CBOE: BUSA)
- Brandes International ETF (CBOE: BINV)
Lisa Mantil, global head of Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator commented: “We are thrilled to announce the first funds listed through the platform as we help our clients bring their active ETFs to market. We look forward to continuing to scale the business and support our clients’ ambitions in the industry. Leveraging our firm’s deep-rooted ETF expertise, relationships, and leading technology capabilities, Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator provides a differentiated service to our clients, further supporting Goldman Sachs’ commitment to excellence, client service, innovation, and partnership.”
With the aid of ETF-forward technology and its decades of multifaceted experience in the ETF ecosystem as an ETF issuer, authorised participant, and market-maker, Goldman Sachs delivers an entrusted solution that supports clients in bringing their ETF ideas to market more quickly and proficiently.
ETFs are the segment of the investment management business that are expanding rapidly, and actively managed ETFs in particular are increasing market share and investor interest.
