iCapital, the worldwide fintech platform, has introduced the iCapital Model Portfolio and iMAP to clients..

Over 100,000 US financial advisers who employ iCapital’s platform now have access to the first model portfolio, iMAP (iCapital Multi-Asset Portfolio), with other portfolio models anticipated to emerge in the following months.

Advisers can quickly assess the effects of adding alternative investments to standard portfolio holdings by conducting an analysis with iCapital’s Architect tool for portfolio design.

The purpose of iCapital’s Model Portfolios is to help allocate assets among alternative investments and find advanced goods that match those allocations.

The Model Portfolios suite, created applying quantitative analysis by iCapital‘s research and diligence team, provides a comprehensive and flexible solution for financial advisers to incorporate these assets into their business.

Moreover, the Multi-Asset Portfolio offers a well-balanced alternative investment allocation across five funds from managers in private equity, private credit, and real assets.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Being the first portfolio accessible, iMAP, is a well-diversified holding that invests in private markets to generate both income and growth.

It aspires to create overall returns with lower volatility and reductions than traditional asset classes, allowing it to better manage market stress.

The portfolio streamlines the entire process, from due diligence and manager selection to investment, building, and continuing management.

Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital said: “We are excited to introduce iCapital Model Portfolios, an innovative application for wealth managers to incorporate alternative investments into their clients’ portfolios. As demand grows, iCapital will continue to work with leading alternative asset managers to design and curate additional outcome-based models.”

Dana D’Auria, co-chief investment officer and group president of Envestnet Solutions added: “The introduction of iCapital Model Portfolios greatly simplifies the creation of diversified portfolios with an allocation to alternatives. This focus on asset class enables advisors to build holistic portfolios for their clients through this accessible, ready-to-use format. Advisers, already familiar with establishing client allocations using trusted models on the Envestnet platform, will find iCapital’s integration of this growing asset class into their workflows to be a straightforward process. It’s a significant innovation in portfolio management.”

“We are proud that our direct lending strategy is a leading allocation in iCapital’s iMAP model portfolio. Since we began partnering with iCapital in 2017, we have been committed to unlocking access to the private markets for financial advisers and their clients,” stated Sean Connor, President & CEO Global Private Wealth at Blue Owl Capital.

“We believe models are a critical tool to simplify and enhance the investment experience for advisers seeking to integrate high quality alternative investment strategies into portfolios. Private credit can deliver consistent income and capital preservation for investors and Blue Owl is one of the leaders in this asset class. iCapital Model Portfolios distill the essence of balanced portfolio theory into a practical tool that wealth managers can implement for their clients immediately.”