iCapital, the global fintech platform that facilitates access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, has launched iCapital Marketplace in Hong Kong and Singapore.
iCapital Marketplace is an online platform that connects wealth managers and advisers to a diverse list of alternative investment opportunities in private equity, private debt, infrastructure, real assets, and hedge funds offered by the world’s leading alternative asset managers.
By eliminating the barriers and historical complexities that drove clients, advisers, and asset managers away from alternative investment opportunities, iCapital Marketplace offers a digital investing experience with the use of advanced technology.
Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital, expressed: “Introducing iCapital Marketplace in Hong Kong and Singapore as a one-stop-shop for wealth managers and advisers to access a broad selection of alternative investment offerings is a key milestone in our expansion in APAC. Investors in Asia and the rest of the world are increasingly interested in how private markets can offer enhanced diversification and potentially superior returns for their portfolios, while asset managers seek to diversify their fundraising across the growing wealth management channel. At the forefront of digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital Marketplace meets their demand with one centralised digital hub for wealth and asset managers.”
Moreover, with access to iCapital’s worldwide reach of wealth managers and advisers as well as a variety of private market investment opportunities, iCapital Marketplace enables alternative asset managers to simplify their distribution plan and raise capital through the wealth management channel.
The portal also offers research and education resources.
Edwin Chan, head of Asia and head of client solutions APAC at iCapital added: “iCapital continues to break down historical barriers to alternative investing for wealth managers and their clients. Wealth managers in Asia are increasingly adopting private markets as a key strategic component of a private client’s portfolio to better meet investors’ demand for diversification and potentially enhanced returns. In addition to offering a wide range of alternative investment opportunities, iCapital Marketplace provides wealth managers and their advisers with unparalleled education and research capabilities to support well-informed decision-making.”
The wealth management sector in Hong Kong and Singapore will have access to funds covering a variety of strategies and jurisdictions through iCapital Marketplace, which will be managed by notable global alternative asset managers.