Keebeck Wealth Management, an independent advisory firm geared to providing entrepreneurs and multi-generational families with strategic wealth management, has partnered with iCapital, the global fintech platform that specialises in alternative investment marketplaces for the wealth management industry.

This partnership with iCapital will provide Keebeck’s clients with unique alignment, access, and advantage to investment possibilities.

Bruce Keebeck Lee, founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management stated: “As Keebeck continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, our partnership with iCapital becomes a cornerstone for scaling our ability to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations. iCapital’s platform not only offers us the technological prowess to handle high demand, but it also enriches our advisory services with extensive educational resources for both our clients and advisers.”

Through improved alignment, access, and edge to sophisticated investment possibilities, the cooperation between iCapital and Keebeck Wealth Management aims to give an edge in the market.

In addition, it represents an expanding partnership with iCapital, which is ready to bolster Keebeck’s explosive growth trajectory.

Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital added: “The expansion of our partnership with Keebeck represents our ongoing commitment to provide unparalleled access to the alternative investment landscape. Together, we are setting a new standard for what investors and advisors can expect from their wealth management experience.”

Along with providing an extensive array of instructional content to enable advisers and clients to make educated investment decisions, the arrangement also addresses a critical requirement for more capacity to handle growing client contacts.

Moreover, Keebeck’s own instructional materials will also be available via iCapital’s platform, improving customer support and involvement even more.