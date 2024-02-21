René Babinsky has taken over as the new head of HypoVereinsbank’s private client unit.
Whilst the former head of the North-East regional division will now be in charge of HypoVereinsbank’s private customer segment, Georgiana Lazar took on the role as head of people and culture since 1 February 2024.
Commencing on 1 March 2024, Babinsky will assume management of HypoVereinsbank’s private customer bank. Since 2008, he has been employed by UniCredit, first in the corporate customer division.
He progressed to become the head of corporates in Berlin before transitioning to the private customer sector in 2020 and taking over the Eastern regional area. In 2022, Babinsky was also appointed to oversee the Northern area.
CEO Marion Höllinger stated: “I am pleased that René Babinsky is taking over the management of the private customer bank. He brings a lot of experience and knowledge of the market and customers. He is also an excellent manager, so I know the business area is in the best hands with him.
I am pleased that Georgiana is joining the leadership team. Their comprehensive specialist knowledge and passion for people combined with relevant professional experience will continue to strengthen HypoVereinsbank as an attractive employer in the future.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
HypoVereinsbank is a division of UniCredit, a pan-European commercial bank with particular offerings in Italy, Germany, and Central and Eastern Europe.
Most recently, Apollo’s Clean Transition Equity ELTIF (ACT Equity ELTIF) will be made available to UniCredit’s wealth management and private clientele in Italy.
With an emphasis on the shift to sustainable industries and clean energy, the ACT Equity ELTIF is intended to provide European affluent investors with access to private equity possibilities.
UniCredit’s distribution signals the fund’s initial availability to investors in Italy.