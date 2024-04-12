Florence Kui has been appointed head of China market by JPMorgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.
Kui is set to join the firm in late May 2024 and will be located in Hong Kong, reporting to Harshika Patel, CEO of Asia private bank and Hong Kong CEO of JPMorgan.
Kui will replace Grace Lin, who has made a significant impact to the company and its clients over the course of a multi-decade career and eight years with the Asia private bank. Lin plans to retire from her position in mid-2024.
As a managing director at JPMorgan Private Bank, Kui will be in charge of overseeing and expanding the regional team that caters to the various offshore wealth requirements of China’s ultra-high net worth individuals.
In order to provide individual assistance for long-term financial objectives, Kui will collaborate closely with the advisory team and concentrate on enhancing her client connections.
Kui offers an array of knowledge to the position from her almost 30 years of experience in wealth management and financial services.
She presently serves as the chair of the Private Wealth Management Association of Hong Kong’s finance committee.
Moreover, Kui worked with Goldman Sachs for 25 years before joining the company. Previously, she served as the company’s chief operating officer for the asset management division.
Beforehand she had been the private wealth management company’s COO and deputy head of North Asia. Kui also has extensive experience working in Canada and Hong Kong for PwC and EY.
“We are very pleased to welcome Florence to the team,” Patel said.
“JPMorgan Private Bank remains deeply committed to delivering sophisticated, bespoke offshore services for Chinese clients. Florence’s wealth of experience and deep connections across the region will help us further strengthen our leading position as well as capabilities for connecting clients to long-term wealth opportunities both in Asia and globally.”