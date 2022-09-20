Investment manager Hamilton Lane appoints new Southeast Asia chief

Hamilton Lane bolsters presence in Singapore. Credit: sasint from Pixabay.

American alternative investment management firm Hamilton Lane has appointed Kerrine Koh as its new head of Southeast Asia and forged an alliance with fintech firm StashAway.

Koh will serve as managing director at Hamilton Lane’s Client Solutions group.

In her new role, she will head the group’s business development efforts and will supervise its existing partnerships with clients throughout the region.

Prior to the appointment, Koh was working with BlackRock for the past 12 years in various positions.

The appointment has increased the number of Hamilton Lane’s offices led by women. Currently, the company’s offices in Milan, San Diego, Singapore, Stockholm, Tel Aviv and Tokyo operate under women leaders.

Hamilton Lane vice chairman and head of Asia Juan Delgado-Moreira said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kerrine to our team as we further develop our presence and offering for both institutional and private wealth investors throughout the key region of Southeast Asia.

“Kerrine will be central to serving our growing client base, building long-term relationships and partnerships throughout the region and continuing to find innovative ways to serve investors of all sizes.”

Hamilton Lane has collaborated with Singapore-based StashAway with a balance sheet investment.

StashAway is a data-based digital wealth management platform that primarily serves the retail, and accredited investors in Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

It offers various financial planning and portfolio management solutions.

The firm’s Stashaway Reserve offering is capable of providing investors with access to private market investments.

The latest development follows the appointment of Victor Jung as head of digital assets in June this year.

It also comes shortly after the company has tied up with Singapore’s digital securities exchange ADDX to offer tokenised access to its Global Private Assets Fund.