Hamilton Lane appoints head of digital assets

Credit: Narcis Ciocan from Pixabay.

US-based alternative investment management firm Hamilton Lane has appointed Victor Jung as the head of Digital Assets.

The responsibilities of the newly created position will include supporting the development of the firm’s digital asset strategy and supervising its implementation.

Jung will be directly reporting to Hamilton Lane chief risk officer and global head of operations Frederick Shaw.

Shaw said: “We’re committed to expanding access to this asset class for a broader set of investors, and to bringing greater usability and transparency through the use of technologies like blockchain.

Related

“We are thrilled to welcome Victor to our team as we look to build on our digital asset offering and continue to find innovative ways to serve investors of all sizes around the world.”

Previously, Jung was the head of Distribution Partners & Liquid Private Markets – Asia Pacific, at Partners Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Jung said: “Hamilton Lane is a firm that shares in my belief that digital assets present a major opportunity for the private markets, and are likely to be transformative within this asset class.

“I look forward to collaborating with a leadership team that is committed to investing in and adopting transformational solutions – and partnering with leading fintech platforms globally – in an effort to deliver best-in-class services to investors looking to diversify into or expand allocation to the private markets.”

The company has around 530 professionals in offices located in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Hamilton Lane had more than $901bn in assets under management and supervision, as of 31 March 2022.