Two wings, the highest of which would rise to 14 floors, will make up the contemporary, 800,000 square foot Goldman Sachs office at 2323 North Field Street in Dallas.

In addition to a 1.5-acre urban park, the campus will be situated on three acres in the southeast corner of the larger NorthEnd Development.

Goldman Sachs president and chief operating officer John Waldron stated: “We have been operating in Dallas for more than 50 years—this state-of-the-art new campus further demonstrates our commitment to Dallas and is testament to the incredible talent and strong client base in the region. We look forward to Goldman Sachs’ vibrant future in Dallas and are excited to continue partnering with the local community for many years to come.”

Goldman Sachs in Dallas

Designed by New York’s Henning Larsen Architects, it will offer an urban workplace, and intended workstations to support collaboration and efficiency in serving Goldman Sachs’ clientele in the Dallas region and more.

The facility will include a variety of landscaped gardens and terraces, as well as social areas, formal and informal engagement opportunities, and hospitality options.

It will additionally feature a fitness centre, a back-up childcare, underground parking, conference rooms, and a cafe on-site.

The project’s developer is Hillwood Urban, while the building’s owner is Hunt Realty.

‘‘Goldman Sachs is the premier name in finance and investment banking. The expansion of this global brand in our city center is a remarkable sign of how far Dallas has come in recent years as we have focused on attracting talent and businesses by prioritising public safety, improving quality of life, and reducing our tax rate,’’ commented Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. ‘‘This new development also shows that there are still greater things to come for a city that is already a unique and mighty engine of economic growth for our entire nation.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Goldman Sachs on the NorthEnd site,” added Hunt Realty Investments chief executive officer Chris Kleinert. “Goldman Sachs will serve as an anchor for many years to come in NorthEnd.”

“We look forward to developing a one-of-a-kind facility for Goldman Sachs and its workforce,” said Hillwood chairman Ross Perot, Jr.

Goldman Sachs goal

As a component of the company’s supplier diversity initiatives, the project will foster opportunities to work with small, diverse, and local talent.

In order to get its employees together in the Dallas metro region, Goldman Sachs will be able to accommodate over 5,000 individuals in the newly constructed building.

Approximately 4,000 individuals are currently employed by Goldman Sachs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Goldman Sachs has devoted itself to finding and developing crucial talent, and the company is making significant investments to improve its hiring and training initiatives in partnership with regional educational institutions.

The organisation has had a strong presence in Dallas since 1968. Dallas is currently the firm’s second-largest office in the United States.

The Perot Museum, the Katy Trail, and the American Airlines Centre are just a few of the cultural and communal landmarks that are accessible to the new building’s location.

It is anticipated that building work will be finished in late 2027.