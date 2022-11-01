Goldman Sachs names new M&A co-heads for Americas

Goldman Sachs elevates two banking veterans to lead Americas M&A. Credit: jayneezy201/ Flickr (Creative Commons)

Goldman Sachs has appointed Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect to co-head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) arm in the Americas, Reuters has reported citing an internal memo.

The move comes weeks after the bank’s CEO David Solomon announced a key reshuffle at its top levels.

Mehrotra is currently serving as the chief of global activism and takeover defense, while Haufrect is the global head of the bank’s natural resources M&A business.

With experience of working at Goldman Sachs for around 30 years, Mehrotra had led the bank’s activism defense unit for two terms. The unit offers safeguard to the bank’s clients from demands for alternate investments from multiple investors, including hedge funds.

Even after the elevation, the duo will retain their existing positions.

In addition, Russ Hutchinson will make a comeback to join the American lender’s investment banking arm as chief operating officer of its global M&A operations, added the memo which was issued by the bank’s global joint-heads of global banking and markets, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs has verified the contents of the memo, stated the news agency.

The bank’s recently announced reshuffle of its top levels that included the integration of its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit.

It also covered the merger of the bank’s asset management and wealth management units.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) also reported that Goldman Sachs’ consumer-banking unit, Marcus, will operate under the combined asset and wealth management arm.