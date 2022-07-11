GAM names new Nordics distribution head

GAM Investments has appointed Magnus Jahnke as head of distribution in Nordics, effective 1 September 2022.

Jahnke will be based in Stockholm and will report to GAM global head of Institutional Solutions Jill Barber.

As head of Nordic distribution, he will oversee the firm’s distribution strategy in the Nordics and will be responsible for business development, client service and engagement with consultants across the region.

Jahnke is said to have considerable experience and an established network in the Nordics asset management space. GAM expects his appointment to significantly fortify its local distribution expertise and bolster its relationships with clients.

Barber said: “I am thrilled to welcome Magnus to GAM. We are committed to growing and deepening our relationships in the Nordic region by providing investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking. Magnus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, and I very much look forward to working with him.”

Jahnke joins GAM from Jupiter Asset Management, where he held the position of managing director and head of Nordics for the last six years.

Before that, he served several roles at Lancelot Asset Management and Nordea Investment Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Jahnke said: “I am delighted to be joining. GAM’s actively managed, differentiated investment strategies and commitment to sustainable investing is a powerful combination to help clients meet their investment requirements. I look forward to contributing to the future growth of the Nordic region.”

Last month, GAM integrated a suite of Bloomberg buy-side workflow solutions to streamline risk and portfolio management across the enterprise.