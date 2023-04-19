Photo by Nastuh Abootalebi on Unsplash

Luz Mabel del Valle has been appointed as the chief risk officer (CRO) and deputy chief compliance officer (CCO) at FV Bank.

FV Bank is a licenced global digital bank in the United States that provides a fully integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services.

del Valle, as CRO, will join the executive team and oversee all risk management operations, including financial, product, operational, and enterprise risk.

“I’m delighted to welcome Luz to FV Bank to our leadership team,” said FV Bank CEO Miles Paschini.

“Luz brings a wealth of experience and expertise in risk management and compliance which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our innovative suite of offerings. Her role in overseeing our risk management team and monitoring regulatory compliance will ensure we are well-positioned to continue to grow sustainably while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and security.”

del Valle has over 20 years of extensive experience in risk management, banking operations, and risk analysis.

Previous positions held by del Valle include principal examiner at the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), chief compliance and accounting officer at Encanto Group, and chief compliance officer at Stern International Bank.

“I’m excited to join FV Bank and to work with Miles and his entire leadership team to deliver on their vision of best-in-class banking services to the traditional finance and digital asset sectors,” del Valle added.

“I am looking forward to contributing to FV Bank’s continued success by helping develop and grow the risk management framework to ensure that FV Bank can capitalise on future growth opportunities while maintaining a strong commitment to the core principles of sensible risk management that all banks should abide by.”