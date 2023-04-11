US-based digital bank FV Bank has appointed Frank J Serra as its new chief financial officer.

FV Bank, which offers traditional and digital asset banking, gains an executive with over 26 years of experience in asset management, regulatory compliance, and financial performance management. Serra joins the executive team and will oversee the financial operations of the bank.

Furthermore, Serra has held multiple senior roles, most recently as CEO of Santander Asset Management. He also served as senior vice president and director of the trust division at Banco Santander Puerto Rico.

FV Bank chief executive Miles Paschini said: “I’m very pleased to have Frank join FV Bank as our new CFO. Frank’s leadership and exceptional experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand our banking services and explore exciting new opportunities within the traditional finance and digital asset sectors. With his extensive expertise in asset management and financial leadership, we are confident in his ability to lead the financial operations of FV Bank and support our ambitious growth plans.”

Serra added: “I’m excited to join FV Bank at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. I look forward to working with Miles and the entire team to build on the bank’s solid financial foundation and deliver strong results for our customers and shareholders. FV Bank has a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on its unique market position and I’m eager to contribute to the bank’s continued success.”

FV is a global digital bank and digital asset custodian regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), Puerto Rico, USA.

In other people moves, Goldman Sachs announced that Nishi Somaiya, global co-head of Growth Equity, will transition to Wealth Management and become global head of Private Banking, Lending, and Deposits.

Somaiya will work with teams from Private Wealth Management, Workplace & Personal Wealth, Marcus Savings & Invest, and the wider firm to develop creative solutions and drive future franchise expansion in her new role.