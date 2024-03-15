John Phillips has been appointed as senior strategic adviser by FusionIQ, a cloud-native wealth management solution provider with an integrated digital platform for financial advisers and institutions.

Phillips brings a plethora of knowledge and skills to his new post given his nearly three decades of experience in the financial services business.

Mark Healy, CEO at FusionIQ stated: “We’re thrilled to welcome John Phillips to the FusionIQ team. John’s deep sector knowledge, industry relationships, and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and help our clients become digital wealth leaders. We look forward to working closely with John to deliver unparalleled value for our partners and clients.”

Moreover, Phillips was the executive vice president and head of platform sales at Fidelity Institutional, a Fidelity Investments company, before moving to FusionIQ.

He was instrumental in advancing Fidelity’s clearing, custody, and wealth management services’ expansion and strategic sales initiatives in his position.

In addition to his broad background, he supervised global expansion projects while serving as chief operating officer of Gomez Advisors.

“I’m delighted to join the team at FusionIQ,” commented Phillips. “I have long admired the company’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for financial advisers and their clients. The team at FusionIQ understands the opportunities for a digital platform that can reduce friction and facilitate client and advisor engagement. It’s a privilege to be working with a growth-oriented firm and team making an impact on the industry.”

Furthermore, Phillips will concentrate on providing development, efficiency, and reform strategies consulting services to registered investment advisers (RIAs), family offices, and broker-dealers at FusionIQ.

His job will be crucial in furthering FusionIQ’s initiatives which involves growing the company’s Digital Marketplace, finTAMP, and Self-Directed Investing modules.

The FusionIQ One platform unifies the front, middle, and back offices with a streamlined digital workflow.

It is a broad, comprehensive digital wealth management solution. The platform’s functionality is increased through integrations with wealthtech, broker-dealer, and custodian companies.