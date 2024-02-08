Anchorage Digital has decided to partner with cloud-based wealth management company FusionIQ. Through the FusionIQ One wealth management platform, financial advisers and institutions will have access to both traditional assets and the regulated cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Through the new agreement, financial advisers, and organisations utilising FusionIQ One will have regulated, safe, and secure access to digital assets through Anchorage Digital Bank.

A unified platform for wealth management is required by RIAs and family offices so they can securely and compliantly access crypto, alternative assets, and traditional investments.

The collaboration removes operational, logistical, and compliance hurdles that have prevented certain traditional institutions from participating in the digital asset ecosystem, enabling advisers and their end consumers to have simplified access to cryptocurrency.

Moreover, the new agreement follows Anchorage Digital’s November 2023 introduction of a cryptocurrency separately managed account (SMA) solution for wealth managers and advisers. The offering provides full custody and trading capabilities.

Nathan McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital stated: “Integration with existing financial infrastructure is key to unlocking the next phase of digital asset adoption. By placing crypto alongside other traditional assets, our work with FusionIQ is a critical step towards streamlining digital asset access for financial advisors and institutions.”

Mark Healy, CEO of FusionIQ added: “RIAs and their end clients need a crypto solution for today—and tomorrow. That is why we decided to partner with Anchorage Digital Bank, which shares our commitment to safe, secure, and regulated financial infrastructure. Through our partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank, we are proud to provide RIAs with an opportunity for integration, through our Hybrid Digital Advice or finTAMP modules, while supplying their end clients with a reliable and regulated entry point into the digital asset ecosystem. Our partnership ensures financial advisers and institutions using the multi-custodian FusionIQ One platform are ready to participate in the next institutional-led crypto bull market.”

Most recently, Anchorage Digital Bank and Onramp Invest, a Securitize firm, announced an industry-first provision of digital asset block trading for financial advisers.

A significant advancement in equitable pricing and effective execution for RIAs is made possible by the combination of Onramp’s adviser first alternatives access tools with Anchorage Digital’s industry-first crypto block trading system.