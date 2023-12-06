A strategic alliance has been announced between Avantis Investors, a $32bn investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments, and FusionIQ, a cloud-based wealth management solution with its all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and banks.
The cooperation unites two establishing figures in the field with a common goal of providing flexible and dynamic investment plans that put the needs of their clients first.
Advisers now have access to solutions via the FusionIQ Digital Model Marketplace, including Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) from Avantis Investors.
Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ, commented: “This is an exciting time for financial advisers who seek a broader range of investment strategies while enhancing end-client outcomes. The partnership between Avantis Investors and FusionIQ represents a pivotal moment in our digital wealth journey. Avantis Investors’ expertise in launching highly successful Exchange-Traded Funds adds value to client portfolios. The collaboration between our two fast-moving firms will help advisers and their clients achieve investment goals through a relentless focus on diversification. We’re delighted to bring our visions together to democratise access for wealth managers everywhere.”
In just four years since its founding in 2019, Avantis Investors has amassed an impressive $27bn in assets under management. The company has grown quickly.
Moreover, Avantis Investors offers a variety of investment strategies that are tailored to meet the needs of both institutional and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) serving retail investors.
The streamlined active management approach of Avantis and its extensible focus on fundamentals are critical factors for FusionIQ that led to this arrangement.
Avantis is also supported by American Century Investments, a $218bn asset manager with a wide portfolio.
“The availability of Avantis Investors’ expertise on FusionIQ One, FusionIQ’s end-to-end digital wealth platform, is a game changer for wealth management in the United States and Canada,” added Bret Young, head of North American institutional sales, American Century Investments. “Together, we offer advisers a potent, cost-effective platform to elevate their businesses while enhancing investor outcomes. With investment strategies from Avantis Investors available through FusionIQ’s Digital Model Marketplace, advisors are poised to deliver personalised portfolios at scale – a balance between choice and focus.”
Banks, credit unions, independent broker dealers, and RIAs have all embraced FusionIQ One for giving advisers access to a carefully curated collection of model portfolios that are tailored to meet a broad spectrum of investment needs.
Furthermore, the array of ETFs and mutual funds offered by Avantis Investors in the areas of equities, fixed income, and real estate are now connected to a variety of institutions that have access to FusionIQ One’s financial Technology Asset Management Platform, or finTAMP, through the multi-custodian wealth management platform.
Advisers are given a versatile and adaptive platform to support the expansion of their businesses by FusionIQ’s finTAMP and Digital Model Marketplace.