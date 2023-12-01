Arete Investments has announced the launch of its new cloud-based investor programme, which is stimulated by partnerships with FusionIQ and DriveWealth.

Arete and FusionIQ, providers of cloud-based digital wealth management solutions, reached a technology licensing agreement.

With the help of DriveWealth’s custody and clearing services and FusionIQ’s technological solution, Arete Investments, a direct-to-consumer digital wealth platform, will be launched.

Arete Investments gives customers access to a variety of investment products and services, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, money managers, and personalised investment strategies in brokerage and advisory settings.

Additionally, customers can take advantage of Arete’s exclusive alternative investment platform, which presently offers over 60 products from numerous sponsors, including real estate, artwork, hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital.

This is Arete’s first venture into the direct-to-consumer market. With the inclusion of its alternative investment platform, Arete Investments sets itself apart from other current self-directed offerings.

Arete Wealth CEO and founder Joshua Rogers stated: “Arete Wealth has always been at the forefront of investment innovation, and this digital transformation reflects the natural evolution of our firm. This exciting step into the digital consumer wealth space allows us to expand our reach in a modern way while retaining what makes us unique: our elevated approach to presenting both traditional and alternative investment products.”

Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ added: “We’re excited to work with Arete as they extend their history of investment innovation into the digital domain. At FusionIQ, we’re delivering flexible technology solutions to power a diverse spectrum of investment opportunities. Empowering investors – be they high-net worth or direct retail – to navigate the digital investing landscape with unwavering confidence is key to success, and this transformation takes place at a critical juncture as more firms commit to becoming digital wealth leaders.”

Up until now, advisers have been Arete Wealth’s primary way of meeting the demands of high-net-worth investors.

Presently, Arete Investments connects advisers and clients with these investments on a self-directed basis, bringing financial services directly to a global audience.