FusionIQ, a cloud-based wealth management company that offers financial advisers and institutions an all-in-one digital platform, has introduced FIQ Market One, on the FusionIQ One platform.

With its all-inclusive investing solution for advisers and investors, the innovative product represents a major turning point in the wealth management sector.

FIQ Market One is changing the wealth management landscape by allowing investors to access a wide range of investment alternatives in a single market, including digital assets, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), alternative funds, private investments, and exchange-traded funds.

Investors are able to access and invest in these assets using white-labelled, unified advisor and client portals, transforming the traditional investing process.

With a smooth digital workflow throughout all of its main modules, the adaptable cloud native FusionIQ One wealth management platform offers the most options and depth functionality in a single solution.

FIQ Journey, FIQ Market One, and FIQ TAMP+ are just a few of FusionIQ’s simple-to-use tools that are intended to help advisers and institutions get their products to market more quickly, securely, and affordably while also delivering the productivity and efficiency required for effective organic growth.

Mark Healy, CEO of FusionIQ, stated: “The launch of FIQ Market One represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of wealth management. We are proud to deliver FIQ Market One on the cloud native FIQ One wealth management platform, an innovation that not only embraces digital transformation but also dramatically improves access. From digital assets to SPVs and alternative funds, FIQ Market One now provides a single market for investors and advisors to explore and invest in innovative financial products.”

John Guthery, chief investment officer at FusionIQ added: “FIQ Market One empowers financial firms to develop diversified portfolios at scale, ensuring advisers can focus on delivering personalised investment experiences to their clients. With flexible ETF model portfolio solutions, access to top investment strategists, and automated rebalancing features, FIQ Market One sets a new standard for efficiency and performance in wealth management, while its multilingual platform structure lets advisers communicate with clients in a variety of languages, opening new opportunities for success.”

In addition to its broad investment solutions, FusionIQ One focuses data security compliance, with a SOC 2 Certification ensuring optimum client information security.

The platform’s multi-custodian integration, single sign-on capabilities (SSO), and API suite improve both the user experience and operational productivity.