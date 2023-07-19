This latest collaboration intends to strengthen FusionIQ One, the platform, and its automated proposal generator and portfolio screening capabilities.

Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ stated: “We are excited to join forces with FinMason as our investment data provider for FusionIQ One. The decision to select FinMason was driven by their alignment with FusionIQ One’s commitment to empower advisors and firms as digital wealth leaders. FinMason’s cloud-based API offers exceptional flexibility, enabling an outstanding interactive user experience for advisors and clients through a single pane of glass. This partnership will significantly enhance the functionality of FusionIQ One, providing advisors with powerful tools to serve their clients more effectively.”

FinMason’s highly scalable investment data was one of the key criteria for FusionIQ that led to this relationship.

Users of FusionIQ One get access to more than 1,100 different analytic data points, giving them a wide choice of insights for portfolio screening.

With the help of four easy-to-activate, pay-as-you-grow modules on FusionIQ One, including Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, finTAMP, and Digital Model Marketplace, advisors are able to make knowledgeable decisions and offer customised investment strategies to their clients.

Along with the platform’s primary modules, FusionIQ One also provides an API Integration Suite to help users integrate any additional tools they might require.

The objective is to build seamless user experiences, and FinMason’s extensive API capabilities and wide range of analytics enhance this effort by enabling digital wealth leadership.

As a result of this collaboration, users of FusionIQ can benefit from FinMason’s streamlined access to market data and sophisticated investment analytics.

David Remstein, chief executive officer of FinMason added: “FinMason believes that institutional-grade investment analytics should be made part of every software tool. We are thrilled to partner with FusionIQ and contribute to their vision of futureproofing advisors and firms. Our scalable API, broad range of analytics, and speed-of-light response times will help elevate FusionIQ One’s capabilities and provide advisors with the tools they need to deliver exceptional investment strategies to their clients.”