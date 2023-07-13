Credit: Blackboard/Shutterstock

FusionIQ and Blueleaf’s partnership seeks to provide institutions and financial advisers with a full suite of tools for smooth digital transformation and improved user experience (UX) for advisers and the clients they serve.

Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ said: “We are excited to partner with Blueleaf to further bolster FusionIQ’s commitment to wealth management firms poised to become digital wealth leaders. By leveraging Blueleaf’s automated reporting and communications platform, FusionIQ clients will benefit from a best-in-class, client-focused UX, expanded institution coverage (multi-custodian approach), and innovative reporting capabilities that enables streamlined connection management for held-away accounts. Working together, Fusion IQ and Blueleaf will guarantee a secure environment for end-clients, where they may safely share their account information.”

FusionIQ wants to make it simple for businesses and financial advisers to use a digital asset management platform.

The FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-activate, pay-as-you-grow modules:

Digital Advice;

Self-Directed Investing;

finTAMP, and

Digital Model Marketplace.

This allows credit unions, banks, RIAs, and Independent Broker Dealers to implement a white-labeled, a one-stop platform in as little as six weeks, with client onboarding taking just five minutes on many of the most reputable custodians.

The Blueleaf connection will assist financial advisers to easily customise, schedule, and distribute reporting in a white-label environment.

Blueleaf was chosen as an integration partner for its automated reporting and communication platform, which acts as a versatile tool for advisers to engage with clients and report on the investments they manage.

The Blueleaf platform offers portfolio monitoring, account aggregation, billing and invoicing, client updates and reports, performance reporting, and account aggregation.

Blueleaf CEO John Prendergast added: “We are thrilled to partner with FusionIQ to enhance the digital wealth management capabilities of firms everywhere. Our innovative aggregation-as-a-service system aligns perfectly with FusionIQ’s vision of making it easy for financial advisers and institutions to deliver exceptional service and achieve sustainable growth. With this integration, we can help wealth managers to go further, faster, as they provide a seamless and comprehensive digital solution that meets the evolving needs of end-clients.”