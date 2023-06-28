FusionIQ Logo

FusionIQ‘s focus is to provide modern, adaptable, and user-friendly solutions that meet the changing needs of the sector is reflected in the platform branding.

The goal is to make it simple for financial companies and advisers to adjust to digital change and prosper in the competitive environment of today.

At a time when the wealth management technology stack is evolving, the new platform name intends to emphasise how easy FusionIQ One makes it to adopt a digital platform.

It is integrated with four modules that enable the deployment of a white-labelled, all-in-one platform for credit unions, banks, RIAs, and independent broker dealers in as little as six weeks.

Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ said: “The new FusionIQ One brand lets the wealth management industry see how our digital technology has evolved into an all-in-one platform and the value it’s bringing to our clients.

”By providing an easy on-ramp to digital, FusionIQ One is helping advisers and institutions say goodbye to legacy technology. We’re delivering the integrated platform they need to scale and grow.”

The FusionIQ One platform, which supports multiple custodians, is at the centre of the wealthtech stack.

The four modules are Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, finTAMP, and Digital Model Marketplace.

It provides the modern experience clients and advisors expect, as well as the workflows and process automations firms and institutions require to scale.

In addition to the main platform components, FusionIQ One provides an API Integration Suite to assist clients in integrating additional technologies.

FusionIQ One has committed $6bn to finTAMP and added 107 production instances to the platform.

“Our new branding and the introduction of FusionIQ One underscore our commitment to helping financial advisors and institutions achieve digital leadership,” added Peter Brittain, head of business development at FusionIQ.

“We’re proud to support our clients as they become disruptors, providing them with an integrated platform that drives growth, unlocks new revenue streams, and sets them apart in the marketplace.”