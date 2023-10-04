The SOC 2 qualification highlights FusionIQ’s persistent dedication to cybersecurity effectiveness and reaffirms the company’s position in the wealthtech sector.

FusionIQ’s wealth management objective has been the protection of client data through rigorous data security methods and practises.

Furthermore, the accreditation process, which is diligently followed throughout the entire firm and involves examinations, cybersecurity training, and staff references, is an indication to the work put forward by the FusionIQ team.

Mark Healy, chief executive officer at FusionIQ, stated: “With cybersecurity at the core of everything we do, becoming SOC 2 compliant reflects not only our commitment to deliver peace-of-mind security for our clients, but to be a leader among digital wealth management platform providers. Creating finTAMP – the first true digital turnkey asset management program – means we need to set the standard for digital TAMPs by placing information security at the top of the agenda with advanced data security systems and protocols, protecting clients from fraud and data leakage.”

In order to handle the expanding threat environment of data breaches and cybersecurity risks, SOC 2 Compliance is an essential part of contemporary business operations.

FusionIQ is increasing the degree of cybersecurity services offered to clients.

Additionally, John Messinger was recently hired as the firm’s Information Security Officer (ISO).

Messinger oversees FusionIQ’s cybersecurity, elevating the wealthtech firm to the forefront of cybersecurity experts.

John Kimbro, chief technology officer at FusionIQ, added: “We are proud to have John Messinger on our team. John’s distinguished career and extensive experience in cybersecurity further solidifies FusionIQ’s commitment to providing top-tier security protocols and protecting our clients’ valuable information. Together with our SOC 2 Type I Compliance, FusionIQ remains dedicated to delivering the highest levels of security and service to our clients.”