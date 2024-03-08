Roger Weatherby, the former chief executive officer of Weatherbys Banking Group, has returned to the company in the role of chairman, taking over from David Bellamy, who will remain involved as a trustee of the Weatherby family business.

From 2000 to 2023, Weatherby led the Bank as its CEO, and during that time, the bank’s assets increased from less than £50m($64m) to £1.7bn ($2.1bn).

On 1 September 2018, Quentin Marshall, a former managing director, took over as the banking group’s CEO, replacing Weatherby.

Marshall said: “It’s fantastic to have Roger back in the business. His vast banking experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow, while remaining true to the values that have underpinned the Weatherbys family business for more than 250 years. I would also like to thank David for his guidance as Chairman over the past six years. His input has made a significant contribution to the Bank’s success, and we are delighted that he is remaining part of the ‘Weatherby family’ in his role as trustee.”

Weatherby added: “Having been away from the bank for the past six months I am very excited to be back and honoured to be its chairman, continuing my family’s deep association with the bank as it embarks on its next phase of growth. I also look forward to driving forward our creating the future programme, an initiative that is very close to my heart.”

Weatherbys, founded in 1770, is a seventh-generation family-owned business. Weatherbys Group is comprised of Weatherbys Private Bank, Weatherbys Racing Bank, Arkle Finance, and Weatherbys Hamilton, an insurance broker.

It is a name associated with horse racing, which established a racing bank to serve the equestrian community.

This laid the framework for Weatherbys Private Bank, which achieved growth and earned a reputation for client service.