In place of Roger Weatherby, who will take over as chairman of the family-owned company in 2024, Quentin Marshall, managing director and board member of Weatherbys bank, has been named chief executive of Weatherbys banking group.

Marshall has a extensive private banking career behind him.

He joined Weatherbys private bank in 2015 after carrying out private banking for a long time at Coutts, where he served as head of advisory for the investments team and deputy chairman of the bank’s investment strategy committee.

Prior to joining Coutts, Marshall spent 16 years working for UBS, which he joined as an investment banker after graduating from Oxford University’s SG Warburg.

He advised the Republic of Indonesia for four years throughout the Asian financial crisis during this time.

Additionally, Marshall represented some of the biggest FTSE 100 firms in capital raising and mergers and acquisitions.

He later became an expert in providing advice to family-owned businesses and joined UBS wealth management to contribute to the development of the UBS family office group.

Quentin Marshall, CEO Weatherbys banking group, stated: “I am incredibly proud to take on the CEO role from Roger and I am looking forward to leading the bank’s next phase of growth while remaining true to the values that have underpinned the Weatherbys family business for more than 250 years. My priority in my new role will be to continue to provide the exceptional level of service we deliver to our clients. This will mean further investment in our people and technology to ensure we remain responsive to our clients and continue to be their trusted advisers and bankers of choice.”