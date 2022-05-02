Focus Financial expands global footprint to Switzerland

Focus Financial Partners, an international partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, has expanded its global footprint to Switzerland with the latest partnership.

The firm said that it has added Geneva-based Octogone to the Focus partnership.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Founded in 1995, Octogone provides wealth management solutions and customised asset allocation to affluent individuals and families across Europe, the US, Latin America and the Middle East.

In addition to expanding Focus’ presence to Switzerland, Octogone is also expected to bolster Focus’ global reach by establishing its presence in a number of new ultra-high net worth markets.

Focus founder, CEO and chairman Rudy Adolf said: “We are thrilled to welcome Octogone to Focus, establishing our presence in Switzerland.

“Octogone will be our 86th partner firm and is a leader in Swiss wealth management, with significant expertise in working with ultra-high net worth clients. Octogone also has a distinctive international footprint that will enhance our global scale, which spans 4 countries and more than 5,000 principals and employees.”

Adolf also added that Switzerland is an important strategic priority for Focus “given that it is a global leader in its concentration of wealth management talent.”

Commenting on the deal, Octogone co-founder and chairman Joakim Lehmkuhl said: “This transaction will allow us to maintain our firm’s independence and entrepreneurial spirit, and promote a solid future for our clients and employees.

“Focus’ scale and unique value proposition will provide us with capabilities to enhance both our business and services to clients. We are incredibly excited for the future of Octogone with Focus as our strategic partner.”

In February this year, Focus added Michigan-based registered investment adviser Azimuth Capital Management to its partner network.