Global wealth management platform FNZ has completes its acquisition of ifsam, a B2B fund platform from Luxembourg.
The deal for ifsam bolsters FNZ and its global proposition for both asset managers and distributors. It adds advanced product, research, data and also service solutions to its existing wealth management platform.
In addition, clients and distribution partners will now gain broadened access and expertise to service alternative asset classes, such as hedge funds, private equity and venture capital funds. It should also reduce complexity and improve efficiency across the wealth management journey.
Adrian Durham, FNZ group CEO, said: “This is another significant investment for FNZ and further enhances our capabilities in the wealth management sector, as well as expanding our footprint in the continent’s biggest hub for funds.”
“I’m delighted to welcome our new colleagues from ifsam into FNZ and we’re looking forward to working with them to deliver on our shared ambition to support our customers within the global wealth management industry.”
Luc Duarte, ifsam managing partner, who will continue in his role, added: “I am very excited for our team to join FNZ at such an exciting time in its growth. Together, we will expand FNZ’s market-leading offering, leveraging our combined market knowledge to better serve customers. As part of FNZ, ifsam has the opportunity to further accelerate its growth and broaden its suite of services. We are looking forward to putting our combined expertise to work.”
In October 2023, Kneip, a pioneer in fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management sector, FNZ, and Nasdaq, through its Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN) platform, announced a new coalition.
As part of the agreement with Kneip and Nasdaq, standardised 5-character NFN identities for investment products will be introduced on the FNZ worldwide asset management platform.